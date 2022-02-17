Advertisement

Cooler Temperatures Today

A few afternoon flurries will be possible
A cold front swept across the region yesterday and cooler air is filling in behind it.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front swept across the region yesterday and cooler air is filling in behind it. Highs today will be about 25 degrees cooler than yesterday. An area of low pressure will be tracking to the south and east of here over the next 24 hours. That area of low pressure will bring heavy snow through the mid-Mississippi Valley and on into the Ohio Valley today. Most of that snow will pass to the south of Wisconsin and only a few flurries are expected around here this afternoon.

Cooler temperature are expected for today with milder air filling back in tomorrow.
Another warm front will approach on Saturday and move through Saturday night. This front will bring milder air back in for the second half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 40s. Sunshine is expected both Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with a few flurries. High: 21. Winds N 10-15 gusting to 30.

Tonight: Decreasing cloudiness. Low: 3. Wind: N 5-10.

Friday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 21.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 31.

