Downtown Madison business surging back from 2020

Downtown Madison
Downtown Madison(WMTV)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People are returning to Downtown Madison, helping the business community bounce back from a 2020 year that saw low foot traffic numbers and dozens of vacancies.

“To know that hopefully, we are on the end of the pandemic here, we’re going to see a lot more vibrancy in the months and the years to come,” said Jason Ilstrup, President of Downtown Madison INC.

The positivity Ilstrup vocalizes is backed by recent trends downtown. Foot traffic trails pre-pandemic numbers by 10%-20% across downtown streets, up from 60%-70% in 2020. Madison Central Business Improvement District reports vacancies are down from 54 in 2020 to 41. Ilstrup says the last six months speak to customers’ confidence.

“We’re also now in the last few weeks seeing COVID numbers go down, and that gives great confidence,” said Ilstrup.

From COVID fears to the strict mandates, there were several reasons people from surrounding areas avoided the downtown area. It is a trend Ilstrup believes is turning around.

“It changed people’s ideas of what they wanted to do, but I also think there’s a positive to that,” said Ilstrup. “We’ve seen the expansion of programs like the streatery program, which the city is trying to move forward in a permeate fashion right now, where we can really enjoy different spots and think differently about public space than we did before.”

Businesses owners and managers downtown say events are helping revive the downtown scene. President of venue operations for FPC Live Matt Gerding says normalcy, like returning events, boosts people’s confidence to return to getting out.

He adds the businesses themselves have molded with the times.

“I think the keyword that I would use is scrappy; I think that people got really focused and energized and figured out how to be scrappy and maintain business, and I think it’s really shown a lot of businesses their true colors,” said Gerding.

Boh Gerding and Ilstrup believe lifting the mask mandate at the start of March will only help things return to normal.

