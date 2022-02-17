Advertisement

Dropping Temperatures Tonight; Next Wintry Mix Arrives early Next Week

Lows plummet into the single-digits overnight - with wind chills below-zero. Snow & sleet appear possible late Monday into Tuesday.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures keep dropping tonight - with overnight lows falling into the single-digits. High-pressure moves over the region for the next 12-hours. Winds will subside briefly as the sky clears tonight. Although winds will be lighter, wind chills will dip below-zero for a time.

Friday afternoon readings climb back into the lower 30s as high-pressure pulls away. Meantime, a low-pressure system moves into Wisconsin from southern Canada. This allows SW winds to ramp up - bringing in more mild air. A strong cold front will sweep across the region - producing light to moderate snow showers. No major accumulations are expected. However, snow showers (with blowing snow) could reduce visibility for a time and create slick spots on the roads.

After a brief cool down & some sunshine on Saturday, highs climb back towards 50°F by Sunday. SW winds will be breezy during this period.

Clouds move over the Great Lakes as another weather-maker enters the Midwest. Rain showers transition to a wintry mix late Monday and throughout Tuesday. Highs will drop from the 30s into the 20s through next week. The wintry mix wraps up early Wednesday. There is still much that could change with this system, so stay tuned for updates!

