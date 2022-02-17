Advertisement

Madison Fire: One person displaced after mobile home fire

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison firefighters responded to a structure fire on Rustic Parkway on Friday.

Crews responded to 30 Rustic Parkway around 1:00 a.m.

Crews saw flames coming form the rear of the mobile home when they arrived, according to Madison Fire.

The occupant evacuated the home safely and told firefighters no one else was in the home.

Firefighters pulled a hose line to the rear of the structure to extinguish the fire. Crews then pulled an additional hose inside the mobile home to extinguish hot spots and to perform overhaul.

There were no injuries reported.

The person living in the home was displaced by the fire and is staying with friends or family.

The fire is estimated at a $50,000 to $70,000 loss, according to Madison Fire.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes

Latest News

Wisconsin dairy makers to compete in World Championship Cheese Contest
Held outside Beloit Memorial High School
Community tips helps Beloit PD name homicide suspect
UW Health: Vaccinations for youngest eligible kids are plummeting
Man dies after falling through ice in Iowa Co.
The Village Diaper Bank
NBC15 to kick off 2nd annual Diaper Drive