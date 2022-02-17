Madison Fire: One person displaced after mobile home fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison firefighters responded to a structure fire on Rustic Parkway on Friday.

Crews responded to 30 Rustic Parkway around 1:00 a.m.

Crews saw flames coming form the rear of the mobile home when they arrived, according to Madison Fire.

The occupant evacuated the home safely and told firefighters no one else was in the home.

Firefighters pulled a hose line to the rear of the structure to extinguish the fire. Crews then pulled an additional hose inside the mobile home to extinguish hot spots and to perform overhaul.

There were no injuries reported.

The person living in the home was displaced by the fire and is staying with friends or family.

The fire is estimated at a $50,000 to $70,000 loss, according to Madison Fire.

The fire is under investigation.

