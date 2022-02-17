Madison man faces federal charges for alleged drug, gun crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was charged in federal court Thursday after being accused of distributing several different drugs and possessing a weapon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

An indictment alleges that Keante Gunn distributed drugs that include heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine in April of 2021, as well as possessed these drugs for distribution on June 16, 2021.

He is accused of the following drug charges:

one count of distributing heroin and crack cocaine

two counts of distributing heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine

one count of distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine

one count of possessing heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Officials also accuse the 31-year-old of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, saying he had a 9 mm handgun and ammunition on June 16, 2021.

If Gunn is convicted, officials note he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison on each of the drug counts and a maximum sentence of 10 years on the drug charge.

The Madison Police Department, Dane County Narcotics Task Force, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all contributed to this investigation.

