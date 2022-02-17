Madison Police investigate four reports of shots fired in five hours

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating four reports of shots fired in the city.

MPD says it started at 8:40 p.m. on the city’s east side, when officers responded to the 3500 block of Strauble Street for a report of shots fired.

According to police, a man was driving to an apartment complex when a white Mercedes that had been following him cut him off. Then, police report the Mercedes fired multiple shots at the victim from the car.

One bullet hit the hood of the victims vehicle, and another hit a nearby unoccupied vehicle in the street. The victim was not hurt and was able to drive away.

Just over ten minutes later, MPD responded to the 3000 block of Todd Drive after multiple callers reported hearing several gun shots.

When police arrived, they say no shell casings were found. There was also no damage to any nearby homes or vehicles.

No reports of injuries.

At 10:30 p.m. police responded to another report of shots fired, this time on the 1900 block of South Park Street. MPD says callers reported hearing multiple gun shots.

Police found several shell casings from two different guns, and located an unoccupied vehicle that had been stuck by at least one bullet. Police did not report any injuries.

The fourth report of shots fired happened less than ten minutes away at approximately 12:28 a.m. Police responded to the 1200 block of Colby Street where they located several shell casings. They did not report any damages or injuries.

In all of these incidents, MPD did not say if any suspects were located or taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

