Advertisement

Man dies after falling through ice in Iowa Co.

(pxhere)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County authorities report a man died Thursday morning after he was drilling through ice, fell through and succumbed to the cold.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was made aware around 6:45 a.m. of a man who had died on Kendall Lake on Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources land near the 500 block of State Highway 80/133 between Avoca and Muscoda.

A deputy determined James McCann, 70, was able to remove himself from the water after falling through. Authorities say he later died because of the cold.

Deputies say no foul play is suspected.

The Iowa County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, as well as Muscoda Fire and EMS.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes

Latest News

Wisconsin dairy makers to compete in World Championship Cheese Contest
Held outside Beloit Memorial High School
Community tips helps Beloit PD name homicide suspect
UW Health: Vaccinations for youngest eligible kids are plummeting
The Village Diaper Bank
NBC15 to kick off 2nd annual Diaper Drive