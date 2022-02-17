Man dies after falling through ice in Iowa Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County authorities report a man died Thursday morning after he was drilling through ice, fell through and succumbed to the cold.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was made aware around 6:45 a.m. of a man who had died on Kendall Lake on Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources land near the 500 block of State Highway 80/133 between Avoca and Muscoda.

A deputy determined James McCann, 70, was able to remove himself from the water after falling through. Authorities say he later died because of the cold.

Deputies say no foul play is suspected.

The Iowa County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, as well as Muscoda Fire and EMS.

