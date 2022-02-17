Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks sign former Nets forward DeAndre’ Bembry

(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed forward DeAndre’ Bembry less than a week after the Brooklyn Nets waived him.

Bembry averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1 steal and 19.8 minutes in 48 games with the Nets this season.

The 6-foot-5 Bembry has played a total of 288 regular-season career games with the Atlanta Hawks (2016-20), Toronto Raptors (2020-21) and Nets.

He has career averages of 6.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Atlanta selected him out of Saint Joseph’s with the 21st overall pick in the 2016 draft.

