MISSING: Town of Beloit woman has not been seen since late December

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance locating a 43-year-old Town of Beloit woman who has been missing since before Christmas Day.

Katie Lynn Hatlevig has not been seen since Dec. 23 and has not been in contact with any friends or family members since then, the Sheriff’s Office reported. On Monday, Jan. 29, her disappearance was reported to the Sheriff’s Office and a local alert was sent on that Friday.

After not getting a response to the local alert, the Sheriff’s Office has now issued the endangered missing person alert.

Hatlevig is described as a white woman, standing 5′5″ tall and weighing 165 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, baggie blue jeans, and a baseball cap. The alert notes that Hatlevig frequently wears such a cap.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or information about her disappearance is asked to contact the Rock Co. Sheriff Office’s Det. Charlie Cowan by phone at 608-757-7926 or by email at Charles.cowan@co.rock.wi.us or Det. Luke DuCharme at 608-757-8013 or luke.ducharme@co.rock.wi.us.

Tips can also be left at the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office tip line at 608-757-7911.

