Advertisement

MISSING: Town of Beloit woman has not been seen since late December

Katie Lynn Hatlevig
Katie Lynn Hatlevig(Rock Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance locating a 43-year-old Town of Beloit woman who has been missing since before Christmas Day.

Katie Lynn Hatlevig has not been seen since Dec. 23 and has not been in contact with any friends or family members since then, the Sheriff’s Office reported. On Monday, Jan. 29, her disappearance was reported to the Sheriff’s Office and a local alert was sent on that Friday.

After not getting a response to the local alert, the Sheriff’s Office has now issued the endangered missing person alert.

Hatlevig is described as a white woman, standing 5′5″ tall and weighing 165 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, baggie blue jeans, and a baseball cap. The alert notes that Hatlevig frequently wears such a cap.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or information about her disappearance is asked to contact the Rock Co. Sheriff Office’s Det. Charlie Cowan by phone at 608-757-7926 or by email at Charles.cowan@co.rock.wi.us or Det. Luke DuCharme at 608-757-8013 or luke.ducharme@co.rock.wi.us.

Tips can also be left at the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office tip line at 608-757-7911.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes

Latest News

WMC Poll: Wisconsin businesses plan big wage hikes in clamor for new workers
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
1 killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Sheriff: Sauk Co. suspect arrested after refusing to surrender for hours
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
New SSM Health building to open on Madison’s south side