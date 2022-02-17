New SSM Health building to open on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Inclusivity and diversity were priorities for the new SSM Health clinic.

The clinic is set to start patient care on Monday, February 21st. The building is 180,000 square feet and cost $75 million dollars to make.

Investing into the community gave new economic opportunities to people in the area.

Before construction started, a goal was set that of 3 to 5 percent of the sub-contracting workforce to minority, women, veteran or disabled owned businesses. In the end, 8.5 percent of the work was given to businesses that fell under these categories.

They also promised to hire 8 to 10 percent of the project’s workforce in similar groups. SSM Health went above and beyond this with a total of 23.5 percent of the work being done by minority workers.

When they moved locations, old equipment got re-purposed instead of thrown out. It went to the free Perry Family Free Clinic, which provides primary care services to uninsured and underinsured Black men. Plus, usable equipment was kept out of a landfill.

