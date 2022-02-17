Advertisement

One dead following fire at Monroe trailer park

By Slone Salerno
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was found dead after a fire at a trailer park Wednesday morning, according to the Monroe Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the fire on the 2600 block of 8th Ave. in Monroe at Lot 17 where they later found a deceased body. That person has not yet been identified and was taken to Madison for an autopsy.

Officials say the fire caused extensive damage to Lot 17 and it is deemed a total loss.

The fire reached both lots nearby, causing extensive damage to Lot 18. The residents were not home at the time, but their lot is considered a complete loss.

Those two residents are now displaced. Damage from the fire is estimated at around $160,000.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is undetermined.

The Monroe Fire Dept. is now stressing the importance of having working smoke detectors in the home that are tested monthly. They also add to make sure the batteries replaced every 6 months.

