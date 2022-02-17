Walworth Co. man wins $1 million from scratch-off lottery ticket

EAGLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Walworth County man won big this week, scoring $1 million from a scratch-off ticket he bought.

The Wisconsin Lottery announced Thursday that Kenneth Spaight received the top prize from the “Marvelous Millions” instant scratch game. The man bought the ticket at Cornerstone Filling Station at S101 W34414 County Road LO in Eagle.

The East Troy man is the first top prize winner in the $30 instant scratch game, which debuted at the end of November 2021.

The owner of the store, Renee Gavers, said the “Marvelous Millions” game and other lottery tickets are popular items at her store and in her family.

“My husband loves the ‘Marvelous Millions’ game,” Gavers said. “This is fantastic for the winner. We sell a lot of Lottery games. It’s very exciting to sell a million-dollar ticket.”

The game offers 11 different prizes, ranging from $30 to $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1:3:4.

The Wisconsin Lottery noted two big prizes remain in the game as of Monday.

