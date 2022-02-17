Wisconsin communities receive funds to assist with storm damage effects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five Wisconsin communities that were hit by severe weather last summer, including Watertown, will receive additional funds to assist their area.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Marathon County and the cities of Omro, Ripon, Tomahawk and Watertown all received “catastrophic” storm damage from severe weather on July 28.

Funds will help the communities with tree repair, removal or replacement.

The DNR explained these groups sought $228,435 from the department’s Urban Forestry Catastrophic Storm Grant Program to lessen the burden they faced, but grants were limited to $104,920. The agency sent a request in November to the Joint Committee on Finance to transfer additional funds to its reserve, which approved a request for more than $123,000 to supplement the grant program’s offering.

All five communities are able to receive the total amount they requested.

