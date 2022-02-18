Beloit apartment building fire displaces 10 residents

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ten people are displaced after a fire that tore through three apartment buildings in Beloit, according to the American Red Cross of Wisconsin.

The City of Beloit Fire Department posted on Facebook that it responded around 8:40 a.m. to an apartment fire on the 400 block of Harrison Avenue.

Firefighters did not yet have information on a cause or damage.

No one was injured in the fire, crews stated, but firefighters rescued a cat and a dog.

The Red Cross stated three families were affected. A family of four, including one child, was in the first unit. A family of three was in a second apartment. Another family of three, including two children, was in the third unit.

The nonprofit is working to provide temporary lodging, meals, health resources and other essentials.

Beloit Fire thanked South Beloit, Janesville and Town of Beloit’s fire departments for assisting them at the scene.

