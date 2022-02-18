Burst of Heavy Snow Tonight; Dropping Temps into Saturday Morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Snow & wind are the big concerns across south-central Wisconsin Friday evening. 45-50mph wind gusts accompany a strong, arctic cold-front. A brief burst of heavy snow may rapidly reduce visibility and make for a challenging evening commute. Although southern Wisconsin *is not* expecting much snow, a light dusting to half an inch is possible. Friday remains a First Alert Day.

The first snow showers arrive into the region after 4:30 p.m. and will last through 8 p.m. During this time, NW winds will gust as high as 45-50 mph. Whiteout conditions are possible. This scenario would be considered a snow squall - meaning that driving conditions will deteriorate rapidly. Extra caution is advised on the evening commute. As soon as the snow passes, NW winds continue and slowly back down into early Saturday. Lows fall into the single-digits under a gradually clearing sky. Wind chills will dip into the double-digit below-zero territory. Bundle up!

Highs only climb to around 20° by Saturday afternoon. SW winds ramp up on Sunday - bolstering highs into the upper 40s - near 50°F.

The next weather-maker arrives late Monday into Tuesday. A wintry mix appears more likely for southern Wisconsin, but snowfall is not too far away. As of Friday evening, models still differ on amounts and timing. But, plan on a mess during this time frame. We’ll be watching things closely!

The rest of next week appears cooler with highs in the teens and 20s. Another weather system moves by late in the week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.