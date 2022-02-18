Child care and youth programs to support families in Green County

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - A state Workforce Innovation Grant worth up to $3.7 million will help the Green County Family YMCA expand and create a child care center and Youth Development Wing.

“The Green County community has really come together to not just create needed child care spots but to support children, the dedicated professionals who care for them and all families,” Secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Missy Hughes said. “A variety of groups will be offering everything from mental health services to mentoring in this facility. I believe those investments will pay off with a healthier, happier workforce.”

In December, Gov. Tony Evers announced 12 projects across Wisconsin would receive up to $59.5 million in Workforce Innovation Grants to help tackle some of the state’s most pressing workforce challenges.

“Child care needs are workforce needs, and this innovative and collaborative project is needed now more than ever to support our hard-working Wisconsin families,” Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld said.

The Green County YMCA plans to build a 5,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art child care and preschool wing for licensed programs and classes, as well as an addition of a 6,000 sq. ft. Youth Development Wing.

The YMCA will be partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Vitality Youth Services, Jacob’s Swag, Avenues Counseling and the Multicultural Outreach Program to provide services and programs in the Youth Development Wing.

The YMCA currently offers a preschool program and afterschool care, and the expansion will allow them to serve kids ages 6 weeks through 18 years old.

“Research continues to show that children who have access to high-quality, affordable care are more likely to live healthier lives and do better in school and adulthood,” Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson said. “The YMCA’s plan to expand services and supports for children of all ages will not only benefit the children and families the program serves but the community as a whole.”

Beyond making more spots available, the expansion will allow the YMCA and its partners to offer a variety of youth programming, such as mentoring and mental health services.

