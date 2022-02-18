Community tips helps Beloit PD name homicide suspect

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit community helped police issue a warrant in the homicide of a 19-year-old man killed after a basketball game at Beloit Memorial High School.

Broomfield’s death was the city’s third homicide in the span of four days in January.

Beloit Police Dept. Chief Andre Sayles said the community was not cooperating at first.

“My department and myself are growing tired of the people who are refusing to talk to us,” Sayles said at a press conference the day after Broomfield’s death. “If that was your loved one you would want someone to come out and talk to you. It is absolutely ridiculous that we have 30-40 people who witnessed a young man lose his life and refuse to talk to us. The culture of the ‘no snitching’ needs to stop.”

Soon after the press conference, the department launched an anonymous tip line that helped them name 19-year-old Madison man Amaree Goodall as the suspect.

”Our community came forward,” Chief Sayles said on Thursday. “I’m not sure if it was just because I became a little stern with them, [but] they really understood that it was going to take their assistance to get where we’re at right now.”

He said the anonymous tip line and website helps people feel more protected.

”Here at the Beloit Police Dept. we take pride in making sure our people in our community that come forward are protected and they have us as a resource,” he said.

Community Action Executive Director Marc Perry understands that the community is fearful after multiple homicides in one year.

“People in the community are scared and nervous,” Perry said. “They’re frustrated because these are things that don’t just happen consistently in a community like ours.”

He thinks the tip line helps and appreciates the police department’s open dialogue with the community.

“They’ve been very upfront and transparent about what happened,” he said. “[The police department] literally walking the community through step by step, minute by minute, what the decisions were and why decisions were made so people can understand what’s going through their minds in those moments and what procedures they have to follow.”

Chief Sayles said the pandemic plays a big factor in the increase in crimes.

”A lot of people have lost that connection with human activity and they don’t know how to express themselves,” he said. “Their first thing is ‘I’m going to act out in a violent way,’ instead of talking to a person.”

He said the tip line is the solution: 608-364-6823

”There’s somebody out here that took a life from somebody,” Chief Sayles said. “You have to think about somebody’s family is missing that person. A brother a sister potentially children. That person needs to be brought to justice. You’re not allowed to just go around taking somebody’s life and not thinking if the repercussions of that.”

As of Thursday, Chief Sayles did not have updates on the other two homicide investigations.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.