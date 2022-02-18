Dane County supervisors push back vote on jail funding request

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday night, the County Board postponed a vote for an additional $24 million going to the new Dane County Jail project. The vote comes amid complaints and allegations leveled against the Dane County Jail’s treatment of inmates, the most recent allegations leveled by the family of Quadren Wilson.

The family accuses the jail staff is insufficiently caring for Wilson following surgery.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett stands by the care at the jail, saying the staff offer top-level physical and mental care for those housed at the jail. He added patients at hospitals are discharged by the hospital staff, and the Sheriff’s office has no control over when someone is released back to them.

When asked about additional funding that would go towards the project of building a new jail, which has already been approved a $148 million budget, Barrett said, "The funds are simply to provide a safe and humane rehabilitative facility.”

Barrett says immediate action is necessary for the future benefit of the people housed in the jail.

Dane County jail

“We have to start now, and the longer we push this back and the longer we wait, the longer those who are within our care are going to continue to suffer,” said Barrett.

But some Dane County Board Supervisors are skeptical of the need for more funds for the project. District Two Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner said she was voting against the resolution.

“It’s, it’s sad," said Wegleitner. "Someone who was shot in the back five times by police officers is being used as a tool to support the political position of the sheriff on the new jail.”

She says the problem at the jail is the culture of the staff.

“A building does not change the attitude and the culture of the people that staff our jail facilities in terms of treating the people incarcerated with dignity and respect,” said Wegleitner.

Barrett argues better facilities for the health and well-being of inmates is a way to reform the criminal justice system.

"Having medical facilities that are appropriate for those within our care is criminal justice reform, so while some may see these additional funds as an increase, I see it as something needed to continue our efforts for criminal justice reform," said Barrett.

A supervisor tells NBC15 the vote is on the board’s schedule in two weeks.

