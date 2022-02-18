DOJ: Rock Co. man convicted of sex trafficking adults, minor struggling with using drugs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit man was convicted in federal court Thursday of sex trafficking women and one teenage girl, the U.S. Department of Justice stated, saying he targeted those who were struggling with using drugs.

According to officials, Corey Hereford targeted young women, including one 16-year-old girl, to engage in commercial sex acts.

The verdict states that Hereford would offer the victims access to heroin and sometimes threatened to withhold the drug in order to induce withdrawal symptoms and push them to engage in prostitution. The 50-year-old defendant also allegedly threatened physical violence, the verdict continues.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division announced the conviction, along with U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea, following five hours of deliberation in a four-day trial.

“This defendant preyed on vulnerable members of our society – young women and girls addicted to drugs,” Clarke said. “Using their addictions to lure them deeper into the world of drugs and prostitution, he trafficked these victims for his own greed, without regard to their age, their pain, or their safety. We will continue to enforce our human trafficking laws to restore freedom and dignity to victims of this crime.”

Evidence presented at trial also indicated Hereford had a home in Janesville to distribute and use controlled substances like heroin and cocaine, officials noted.

Hereford was convicted on the charges of sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, maintaining a property for the purposes of distributing and using controlled substances, and of having committed sex trafficking of a minor while being a person previously convicted of a crime that required registering as a sex offender.

He will be sentenced on May 12. Hereford faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison on the sex trafficking charge involving a minor. He faces a mandatory 10-year penalty for committing a crime involving a minor while a committed felon. He also faces a maximum penalty of 20 years for maintaining a drug house.

Officials note Hereford conspired with his co-defendant 30-year-old Tonyiel Partee, who allegedly recruited the victims and compelled them to go through commercial sex work. Partee pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking in July of 2021.

The Janesville Police Department, Wisconsin DOJ, Division of Criminal Investigation and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.