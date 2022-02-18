Advertisement

Downtown Madison holds first Lunar New Year celebration

The celebration included traditional Chinese Lion Dancing and New Year’s specials at participating restaurants on State Street.(Tiffany Kenney)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Madison held it’s first Lunar New Year celebration Thursday night.

The celebration included traditional Chinese Lion Dancing and New Year’s specials at participating restaurants on State Street.

More than a dozen downtown businesses are Asian American and Pacific Islander-owned and operated. Many of these businesses prepared specials and hosted blessings at their locations.

Some of the participating businesses included Chen’s Dumpling House, Little Palace, Mad Seafood Boiler, Morris Ramen, Taiwan Little Eats and Taste of Sichuan.

The Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association performed traditional Lion Dancing on the stage at Lisa Link Peace Park. Members of the school have competed regionally, nationally and internationally.

The Lunar New Year celebration is a way to enjoy downtown Madison while celebrating AAPI culture and heritage.

