Fifth shots fired call in 24 hours reported in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fifth shots fired call within 24 hours was reported Thursday on Madison’s south side, according to the city’s police department.

MPD responded around 8:20 p.m. to the 2000 block of Greenway Cross for a shots fired offense after several callers told police they heard gunshots.

Police found shell casings at the scene.

Officers did not find any damaged property on the scene and there were no reports of injured people.

Anyone with information is urged to call MPD at 608-255-2345 or submit a tip through Madison Area Crimestoppers.

Madison PD previously responded to four shots fired calls late Wednesday and into the overnight hours, starting at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on the 3500 block of Strauble Street. About ten minutes later, officers were called to the 3000 block of Todd Drive after callers reported hearing gunshots.

At 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to another report of shots fired, this time on the 1900 block of South Park Street. MPD says callers reported hearing multiple gun shots. The fourth report of shots fired happened around 12:28 a.m. on the 1200 block of Colby Street.

