Advertisement

Fifth shots fired call in 24 hours reported in Madison

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fifth shots fired call within 24 hours was reported Thursday on Madison’s south side, according to the city’s police department.

MPD responded around 8:20 p.m. to the 2000 block of Greenway Cross for a shots fired offense after several callers told police they heard gunshots.

Police found shell casings at the scene.

Officers did not find any damaged property on the scene and there were no reports of injured people.

Anyone with information is urged to call MPD at 608-255-2345 or submit a tip through Madison Area Crimestoppers.

Madison PD previously responded to four shots fired calls late Wednesday and into the overnight hours, starting at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on the 3500 block of Strauble Street. About ten minutes later, officers were called to the 3000 block of Todd Drive after callers reported hearing gunshots.

At 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to another report of shots fired, this time on the 1900 block of South Park Street. MPD says callers reported hearing multiple gun shots. The fourth report of shots fired happened around 12:28 a.m. on the 1200 block of Colby Street.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes

Latest News

Dane County Jail (WMTV)
Dane County supervisors push back vote on jail funding request
Dane County supervisors push back vote on jail funding request
Dane County supervisors push back vote on jail funding request
Owen Sheehan is preparing fleece blankets to give to patients at American Family Children's...
Middleton teen honors friends killed in car crash with hospital fundraiser
The celebration included traditional Chinese Lion Dancing and New Year’s specials at...
Downtown Madison holds first Lunar New Year celebration