Former Portage teacher get probation for sexual assault

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) — A former Portage High School teacher has been sentenced to three years of probation after pleading no contest to sexually assaulting a student.

Thirty-five-year-old Abby Dibbs, of Cross Plains, was found guilty of sexual assault of a student by school staff involving a 17-year-old boy.

A second count was dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Dibbs was ordered to register as a sex offender and is allowed contact with minors only while being supervised.

The Portage School District has terminated Dibbs’ employment.

