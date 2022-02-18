Man shot during arrest on Madison’s east side to face drug charge, court records indicate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Prosecutors have filed a narcotics charge against the man arrested after being shot in an officer-involved-shooting that included two state agents earlier this month.

Updated court records now show Quadren Wilson will face a single count of manufacturing and delivering of narcotics, with a repeater enhancer, in addition to the current outstanding case against him. This latest charge appears on court logs as a separate matter.

The new charge alleges Wilson provided the drugs that took the life of a man who died last year in the bathroom of a McDonald’s restaurant, according to the criminal complaint. It showed up on the state’s website just hours before Wilson is set to make a court appearance. The complaint, which was filed Friday, laid out the timeline of events that led to the man’s death on April 9, 2021, in the Town of Blooming Grove, and details how investigators were able to link a phone number to Wilson.

During Wilson’s hearing the judge noted that the charge does not relate to the man’s death, rather it alleged Wilson delivered the drugs that killed him. Citing that fact, he set the defendant’s bail at $1,000 and ordered that he not make contact with a witness cited in the complaint. Wilson was ordered to return for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, March 11.

Prosecutors did not reveal if this allegation is what precipitated Wilson’s arrest earlier this month. Law enforcement, as well, have not given any clues to why Wilson was arrested, nor why local, state, and federal agents were involved.

The 38-year-old Beaver Dam man was arrested on Feb. 3 near a carpark, at the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Blvd., on the city’s east side. During the encounter, two agents with the state Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation fired their weapons, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office has reported.

Eleven more DCI agents as well as three DEA agents, a trio of officers from the Madison Police Dept., a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper, and a Dept. of Natural Resources warden – 21 people, in all – participated in the arrest. MPD has previously stated that its officers were working the perimeter of the scene and did not see the shooting.

According to court records, Wilson has one open case against him in which he is charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful phone use, both of which have domestic abuse assessments. While records show activity in the case as recently as Tuesday, the next court date listed in that matter is on March 28. Dane Co. jail records show he was booked on a probation violation and does not include any other offenses.

