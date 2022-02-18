Middleton teen honors friends killed in car crash with hospital fundraiser

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - As loved ones continue to feel the loss of three teens killed in a car crash, a friend is finding a way to honor their memory.

Owen Sheehan is raising money in part to purchase and prepare fleece blankets for patients at American Family Children’s Hospital.

“The idea of making these to provide comfort for kids who need it the most makes me really happy,” he said.

In October, his friends Jack Miller and Simon Bilessi died after a car came from behind and hit theirs. Evan Kratochwill, who Owen did not know, was also in the car and killed.

Months later, Owen said the hardest part was “knowing that they could’ve been a difference in the world.” He added, “I’m still angry about what happened, and it wasn’t fair at all.”

His fundraiser honors the three victims. Owen also plans to buy patients a video game console, a gift he says Jack would have loved while he was fighting leukemia.

Now, Owen hopes his losses will lead to others’ gain.

“Knowing that this will have an impact and be something they’d be proud of is very heartwarming to me,” he said.

Checks can be made payable to Benefit for Child Life Team. In the memo, include the account number 7239954923.

Mail to Wells Fargo 430 Gammon Place Madison, WI 53719.

Donations through Venmo are also accepted. Search the account “Owen_sheehann.”

