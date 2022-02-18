Advertisement

Middleton teen honors friends killed in car crash with hospital fundraiser

As loved ones still feel the loss of three teens killed in a car crash last year, a friend is finding a way to honor their legacy.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - As loved ones continue to feel the loss of three teens killed in a car crash, a friend is finding a way to honor their memory.

Owen Sheehan is raising money in part to purchase and prepare fleece blankets for patients at American Family Children’s Hospital.

“The idea of making these to provide comfort for kids who need it the most makes me really happy,” he said.

In October, his friends Jack Miller and Simon Bilessi died after a car came from behind and hit theirs. Evan Kratochwill, who Owen did not know, was also in the car and killed.

Months later, Owen said the hardest part was “knowing that they could’ve been a difference in the world.” He added, “I’m still angry about what happened, and it wasn’t fair at all.”

His fundraiser honors the three victims. Owen also plans to buy patients a video game console, a gift he says Jack would have loved while he was fighting leukemia.

Now, Owen hopes his losses will lead to others’ gain.

“Knowing that this will have an impact and be something they’d be proud of is very heartwarming to me,” he said.

Checks can be made payable to Benefit for Child Life Team. In the memo, include the account number 7239954923.

Mail to Wells Fargo 430 Gammon Place Madison, WI 53719.

Donations through Venmo are also accepted. Search the account “Owen_sheehann.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation

Latest News

Middleton teen honors friends killed in car crash with hospital fundraiser
Middleton teen honors friends killed in car crash with hospital fundraiser
Dane County Jail (WMTV)
Dane County supervisors push back vote on jail funding request
Dane County supervisors push back vote on jail funding request
Dane County supervisors push back vote on jail funding request
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Fifth shots fired call in 24 hours reported in Madison