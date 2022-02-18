Advertisement

Name released of man killed in Monroe fire

MGN Online
MGN Online(MGN Online)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monroe Co. Fire Dept. released the name of the man who died three days ago when a fire tore through two mobile homes.

According to an update on its Facebook page, Rick Miles was identified as the victim. The fire department noted that the cause of the 63-year-old Monroe man’s death remains under investigation as autopsy results are still pending.

Miles’ body was found inside the home in the 2600 block of 8th Ave. after firefighters responded to reports of a blaze around 11 a.m.

On Wednesday, the fire department reported that the fire caused extensive damage to the homes on Lot 17 and 18, and that Miles’ body had been found in the former home. No one was in the other home at the time. The fire also destroyed two cars outside one of the homes.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

MONROE FIRE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE Released By: Chief Bill Erb Date of Release: 02/18/2022 Update to the...

Posted by Monroe Fire Department on Friday, February 18, 2022

