No evidence suspect in officer-involved shooting had a weapon, Sheriff’s Office reveals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There is no evidence that the man shot by police during an officer-involved shooting in Madison two weeks ago had a gun or any other weapon with him during the incident, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office revealed Friday.

The two agents who fired their weapons on the scene were identified as DCI Special Agents Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie.

The sheriff’s office states Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation agents were working with federal agents and local officers to arrest Quadren Wilson on Feb. 3 near the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Boulevard.

Wilson was wanted on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant related to a parole violation and was the subject of an ongoing investigation, officials noted.

Crime scene investigators are continuing to process evidence collected at the scene and detectives are interviewing all known parties.

The sherriff’s office stated it would turn over all investigative reports to the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office when it completes its investigation.

“Sheriff Kalvin Barrett remains committed to conducting a methodical, objective and transparent investigation,” a spokesperson for the department stated. “The mission of our investigation is to determine the facts and report the truth. We do not have any additional facts to release at the time.”

A new charge against Wilson ties him to an overdose death that happened in a McDonald’s bathroom. The charge, which was filed on Friday, accuses him of providing the drugs that claimed the man’s life. The criminal complaint alleges a single count of manufacturing and delivering of narcotics, with a repeater enhancer.

Prosecutors did not reveal if this allegation is what precipitated Wilson’s arrest earlier this month. Law enforcement, as well, have not given any clues to why Wilson was arrested, nor why local, state, and federal agents were involved. Friday’s complaint, however, was based on an investigation handled by the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, who was not present at the time of the Feb. 3 confrontation and has taken over the investigation into the incident as a legally mandated third-party law enforcement agency not involved in the arrest.

The 38-year-old Beaver Dam man was arrested on Feb. 3 near a carpark, at the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Blvd., on the city’s east side. During the encounter, two agents with the state Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation fired their weapons, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office has reported.

Eleven more DCI agents as well as three DEA agents, a trio of officers from the Madison Police Dept., a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper, and a Dept. of Natural Resources warden – 21 people, in all – participated in the arrest. MPD has previously stated that its officers were working the perimeter of the scene and did not see the shooting.

According to court records, Wilson has a separate open case against him in which he is charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful phone use, both of which have domestic abuse assessments. While records show activity in the case as recently as Tuesday, the next court date listed in that matter is on March 28. Dane Co. jail records show he was booked on a probation violation and does not include any other offenses.

