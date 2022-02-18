Advertisement

Republicans tour Milwaukee for possible convention site

((Source: WBTV))
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican National Committee officials are touring Milwaukee as they consider whether to hold the party’s 2024 political convention there, four years after Democrats were picked to host their meeting that got scuttled due to the pandemic.

Former Gov. Scott Walker and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus were with GOP officials on the tour, which included a stop at the Fiserv Forum, home to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Priebus previously served as chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC before joining Donald Trump’s White House.

Other finalists for hosting the convention are Nashville and Salt Lake City. A decision is expected by August.

