Rock Co. Sheriff won’t stand for re-election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a new sheriff coming to Rock Co. next year. The race to lead the Sheriff’s Office is not even close to heating up, but already current Sheriff Troy Knudson now indicated he will not run again.

Knudson made the announcement Friday, explaining that he believes doing so early in the process is an important step in making sure Rock Co. residents have ample opportunities to weigh prospective candidates. His statement indicated that after 33 years with the sheriff’s office – the past three spent in the big chair – he plans to retire.

In his statement, he described his time with the sheriff’s office as an “honor and privilege,” adding that it “has been a wonderful and meaningful career that I have truly enjoyed.” He went on to thank Rock Co. voters who elected him to serve as their sheriff.

He also expressed his appreciation for the “strong community support” the sheriff’s office has enjoyed during his time, contrasting it with what he described as a negative national narrative. He noted that the sentiment of Rock Co. residents offered his office the space to make changes in how it polices and its correctional system to respond to the most recent challenges.

We have been shifting the focus of the jail more towards treatment and rehabilitation than it has been in the past, by increasing programming, mental health and re-entry resources for inmates,” Knudson said. He pointed to the sheriff’s office’s efforts to increase transparency, noting the implementation of body cameras as a primary example.

“While all of these challenges and projects have been daunting, I have been incredibly proud of the response of our staff. They have combined their training and expertise with a strong drive to get the job done and they have performed admirably and accomplished a great deal,” he continued, also complimenting his staff and outside agencies the which work with the sheriff’s office.

Finally, Knudson expressed his belief that the sheriff’s office will continue in good hands, saying that the current crop and those upcoming will be prepared to meet the challenges that they will face.

“I still enjoy the job and have incredible appreciation for my previous and current co-workers; however, I am now looking forward to the joys and opportunities that retirement has to offer,” he concluded.

Rock Co. voters will head to the polls this November to select Knudson’s replacement. Currently, only Curtis Fell and Troy Egger have filed any of the paperwork necessary for running, according to the Rock Co. Clerk’s Office.

