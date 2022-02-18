Advertisement

Sheriff: Evansville man killed in 4-vehicle crash in Dane Co.

The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of Rutland, on Feb. 17, 2022.(WMTV-TV/Tim Elliot)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner has released the name of the 41-year-old Evansville man who died Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down a stretch of Hwy. 14 for several hours.

According to the medical examiner, Lars Otterson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, just south of Waterman Road, in the Town of Rutland. The preliminary results of its investigation indicated he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office stated Thursday night that it was still trying to determine the exact sequence that led to the four-vehicle collision.

Its preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was driving northbound on Highway 14 when it veered over the center line and side-swiped a vehicle driving southbound. It then collided with a second vehicle head-on that was driving southbound, the sheriff’s office reported.

A fourth vehicle, driving northbound, allegedly rear-ended the first car that was driving northbound, officials continued. Otterson had been behind the wheel of one of the vehicles and another drive was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The two other drivers were not hurt.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. and the road remained closed until approximately 1 p.m.

