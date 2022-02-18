Advertisement

Sturgeon spearer sets season record, nearly 175 pounds

Jared Guelig caught a 174.3 pound, 82.4 inch F4 female, the largest fish of the season so far.
Jared Guelig caught a 174.3 pound, 82.4 inch F4 female, the largest fish of the season so far.(Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin DNR reported a slow but exciting day for sturgeon spearing on the Lake Winnebago system Thursday.

The haul included the largest fish of the season so far, a 174.3 pounder hauled in by Jared Guelig. That’s almost 25 pounds heavier than the previous season record holder. The F4 female was brought into the Black Wolf station and measured 82.4 inches.

The DNR also says nearly 20% of the prehistoric fish harvested Thursday were over 100 pounds -- 9 out of 47 registered.

The Stockbridge station is seeing the most registrations. It had another 19 on Thursday for a total 219 measured there so far. The DNR says that’s almost 100 more than any other registration station. The largest fish weighed in there Thursday was 157.6 pounds.

The harvest on Lake Winnebago so far totals 673 fish: 100 juvenile females, 312 adult females, and 261 females.

The harvest on the Upriver Lakes after six days is 45 juvenile femalees, 88 adult females, and 216 males.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
(FILE)
Madison, Dane Co. mask mandate to expire at the end of the month

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks sign former Nets forward DeAndre’ Bembry
There are ten Wisconsin Women’s hockey players competing in the Winter Games.
Badgers to watch during Team USA women’s hockey gold medal game against Canada
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
REPORTS: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley end engagement
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Davis’ closing flurry sends No. 15 Wisconsin past Indiana