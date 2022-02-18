Sturgeon spearer sets season record, nearly 175 pounds

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin DNR reported a slow but exciting day for sturgeon spearing on the Lake Winnebago system Thursday.

The haul included the largest fish of the season so far, a 174.3 pounder hauled in by Jared Guelig. That’s almost 25 pounds heavier than the previous season record holder. The F4 female was brought into the Black Wolf station and measured 82.4 inches.

The DNR also says nearly 20% of the prehistoric fish harvested Thursday were over 100 pounds -- 9 out of 47 registered.

The Stockbridge station is seeing the most registrations. It had another 19 on Thursday for a total 219 measured there so far. The DNR says that’s almost 100 more than any other registration station. The largest fish weighed in there Thursday was 157.6 pounds.

The harvest on Lake Winnebago so far totals 673 fish: 100 juvenile females, 312 adult females, and 261 females.

The harvest on the Upriver Lakes after six days is 45 juvenile femalees, 88 adult females, and 216 males.

