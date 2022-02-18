Wisconsin child dies from COVID-19-related MIS-C

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rare but serious condition that has been linked to COVID-19 claimed the life of a young child in Wisconsin, the Dept. of Health Services reported Friday. The child’s death is the first one attributed to multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) that was associated with COVID-19.

Health officials indicated the child was under 10 years old and lived in the southeastern part of the state. No other information about the child’s identity was released.

According to a DHS statement, the agency has found 183 MIS-C cases since the pandemic began, noting that this was the first one in which the child had died. It typically affects children between 3-12 years old who have been exposed to COVID-19, health officials said.

They explained the syndrome cause body parts to become inflamed and can affect heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, and other organs. Emergency warning signs of MISC-C can include:

Lingering fever;

Trouble breathing;

Chest pain or pressure that does not go away;

Confusion;

Inability to wake up or stay awake;

Bluish lips or face, or;

Severe abdominal pain

Parents or guardians who detect such symptoms are urged to call 911 or go to the emergency room immediately.

State Health Officer Paula Tran pointed out that while COVID-19 cases are declining across the state, they are still considered very high, according to DHS metrics. The agency still rates every county in Wisconsin in that county in that category, except one – and that one is still seeing the more serious ‘critical’ case activity.

“As COVID-19 continues to cause illness, hospitalizations, and death in our communities, we urge all Wisconsinites to take steps to protect themselves against COVID-19,” Tran said.

DHS added that the best way to prevent MIS-C is to protect children from COVID-19, and that means getting all children five and older vaccinated and getting boosters, when eligible, for kids 12 years old and up.

