Wisconsin dairy makers to compete in World Championship Cheese Contest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cheese, butter and yogurt makers from 31 south central Wisconsin companies and cooperatives are competing in the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest.

The competition is set for March 1-3 in Madison.

The Wisconsin products are among a total of 2,919 entries across 141 classes of cheese, butter, yogurt and dry dairy ingredients.

“Entry into this world-renowned competition isn’t just about being recognized by the global dairy industry - it’s also a chance for a major business boost,” Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Events Manager Kirsten Strohmenger said.

There will be dairy processors from 28 countries around the world and 31 US states.

Some of the south central Wisconsin companies competing include Hook’s Cheese Company of Mineral Point, Yodelay Yogurt of Madison, Landmark Creamery of Paoli and Brunkow Cheese of Darlington.

The World Championship Cheese Contest has been the premier technical cheese, butter, yogurt and whey competition since 1957.

