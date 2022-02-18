Advertisement

Wisconsin dairy makers to compete in World Championship Cheese Contest

(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cheese, butter and yogurt makers from 31 south central Wisconsin companies and cooperatives are competing in the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest.

The competition is set for March 1-3 in Madison.

The Wisconsin products are among a total of 2,919 entries across 141 classes of cheese, butter, yogurt and dry dairy ingredients.

“Entry into this world-renowned competition isn’t just about being recognized by the global dairy industry - it’s also a chance for a major business boost,” Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Events Manager Kirsten Strohmenger said.

There will be dairy processors from 28 countries around the world and 31 US states.

Some of the south central Wisconsin companies competing include Hook’s Cheese Company of Mineral Point, Yodelay Yogurt of Madison, Landmark Creamery of Paoli and Brunkow Cheese of Darlington.

The World Championship Cheese Contest has been the premier technical cheese, butter, yogurt and whey competition since 1957.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes

Latest News

Albany Area YMCA
Child care and youth programs to support families in Green County
Judge: Monona police violated man’s Fourth Amendment right in 2020 detainment, did not show malice
Monona city attorney comments on 2020 detainment investigation
Monona city attorney comments on 2020 detainment investigation
Held outside Beloit Memorial High School
Community tips helps Beloit PD name homicide suspect
Community tips helps Beloit PD name homicide suspect
Community tips helps Beloit PD name homicide suspect