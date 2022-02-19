Advertisement

Chain reaction of rear-end crashes in Grant Co. starts with driver allegedly looking at phone

One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in Cabarrus County.(Source: Pexels/MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities in Grant County report a three-vehicle crash occurred when one driver allegedly looked down at his phone and caused a chain reaction of vehicles rear-ending each other.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office set out to a crash around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 80/81 in Platteville Township.

A 28-year-old man with three children in the car was driving an SUV and stopped when traffic in front of him turned off the road while he drove south on the highway.

A 22-year-old man from Whitewater was driving his Nissan Murano southbound as well and allegedly looked down at his phone. When he looked up, officials said he noticed the cars were halted, but was unable to stop in time. Navejas’ vehicle collided with the rear end of a Volkswagen.

Police continued, saying the Volkswagen then struck the rear of the SUV and the Volkswagen driver fled from the scene.

The SUV received minor damage to the rear end and the Nissan received front-end damaged that disabled it, the sheriff’s office stated.

No one was injured as a result of the crash.

Officers cited the driver of the Nissan with inattentive driving.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by SOS Road Rescue Towing of Platteville.

