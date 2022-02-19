Advertisement

Clements returning for second stint as Packers QBs coach

This will be the 75th meeting between the Packers and Cardinals (Green Bay 45-25-4). The...
This will be the 75th meeting between the Packers and Cardinals (Green Bay 45-25-4). The Cardinals last won in Green Bay in 1949
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tom Clements is back for a second stint as Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach in a move that could reunite him with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers also have hired Jason Rebrovich as outside linebackers coach.

The 68-year-old Clements previously worked for the Packers from 2006-16 in a variety of roles.

Rodgers has said he would try to decide on his future before the free agency period begins next month. Rodgers hasn’t ruled out retiring, returning to the Packers or requesting a trade. Rodgers praised Clements on a number of occasions this season.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured

Latest News

Jared Guelig caught a 174.3 pound, 82.4 inch F4 female, the largest fish of the season so far.
Sturgeon spearer sets season record, nearly 175 pounds
Milwaukee Bucks sign former Nets forward DeAndre’ Bembry
There are ten Wisconsin Women’s hockey players competing in the Winter Games.
Badgers to watch during Team USA women’s hockey gold medal game against Canada
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
REPORTS: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley end engagement