Crash involving injuries closes all lanes on HWY 19 near Waunakee

(WOWT)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Friday night crash in Waunakee has led to injuries and blocked multiple lanes of traffic on Highway 19, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash, which is believed to have involved two vehicles, occurred at around 8:35 p.m. at River Road, Dane County Dispatch confirmed.

EMS and police are currently on scene.

All lanes of traffic EB and WB on HWY 19 between HWY 113 and River Road are closed. They are expected to be closed for about two hours.

