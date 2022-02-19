Advertisement

Day 7: Sturgeon season has plenty of fish remaining before triggers

Photo from opening day of the sturgeon spearing season
Photo from opening day of the sturgeon spearing season(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - The sturgeon spearing season still has hundreds of fish remaining below its triggers that would cut the season short on Lake Winnebago.

On the 7th day of the season, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says spearers harvested 65 sturgeon from the big lake. That’s 18 more than the day before, which the DNR thinks is due to more spearers coming out ahead of the weekend.

The largest fish was 171.1 pounds and 83.2 inches, brought to the Calumet Harbor registration station by Issac Bond. The DNR says it was his first sturgeon. It’s the 48th sturgeon over 100 pounds pulled from Lake Winnebago over the past week, the fourth over 150 pounds, and the second tipping the scales over 170.

So far, 738 sturgeon have been speared on Lake Winnebago. These include 109 juvenile females, 344 adult females, and 285 males. Spearers can still harvest 179 juvenile females, 364 adult females, or 579 males before triggering the end of the season the following day.

Sturgeon spearing season ended on the upriver lakes earlier this week after 88 adult females were harvested there, reaching their cap. A total 349 sturgeon were harvested on the upriver lakes, including 13 over 100 pounds.

Spearers are urged to check with local fishing clubs to get the latest information on ice conditions before venturing onto the lake, especially with Friday night’s gusty winds and Sunday’s forecast with temperatures in the upper 40s.

