Dodge Co. man found dead 2/3 mile from where vehicle crashed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodge County officials are investigating the death of a man whose body was found less than a mile away from where his vehicle was located in a farm field.

A deputy with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office found an unoccupied vehicle around 6:45 a.m. Friday in a field by County Highway DJ near Shady Lane in the Township of Oak Grove. The sheriff’s office noted their deputy saw minor, but disabling damage to the vehicle.

Authorities stated that they tried to reach out to the registered owner of the vehicle in Hustisford, a 32-year-old man, but no one was home.

A resident about two-thirds of a mile away from the crash scene told police around 3:20 p.m. that they found an unresponsive man lying on the ground, deputies continued. The man was pronounced dead by the Dodge County Medical Examiner, who noted he was the registered owner of the vehicle found in the field.

The sheriff’s office and medical examiner’s office are still investigating this crash.

Juneau County EMS and Clyman/Lowell/Reeseville first responders responded to the scene to assist.

