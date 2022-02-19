Finalists announced for next City of Madison fire chief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is one step closer to having its next fire chief, with finalists for the position being named Friday.

The Board of Police and Fire Commissioners of the City of Madison named four candidates, whose interviews will take place on March 8.

The PFC will release 15-minute recordings of each candidate’s Community Presentation by March 10, as all final interviews will be conducted in closed session.

During the PFC’s regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on March 14, the public is encouraged to provide input on final candidates.

The candidates are (with bios given by the PFC):

Scott Bavery: As a native of Madison, Scott Bavery is a dedicated and safety-oriented Assistant Fire Chief that offers a vision-driven approach to decision making, strategic planning, and tactical implementation that he’s excited to bring to the Madison Fire Chief position. Scott has established a reputation as a transformational leader who is driven by challenge, undeterred by obstacles, and committed to furthering standards of excellence to promote transparency and influence positive change in our community.

Scott K. Bavery (Board of Police and Fire Commissioners of the City of Madison (PFC))

Tracy L. Burrus: Tracy Burrus began her firefighting career with the City of Macomb, IL Fire Department in 1995 where she progressed to the rank of Fire Lieutenant. She has been a Madison resident since relocating to the City in 2001 to accept a position with the Fire Department and has served in the roles of Firefighter/EMT, Training Officer, Apparatus Engineer, Fire Lieutenant, Division Chief of Training, and Assistant Chief of Personnel. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology/Psychology from Western Illinois University and is a U.S. Army Veteran, having served as a diesel mechanic and achieving the rank of Sergeant/E5.

Tracy L. Burrus (Document Services | Board of Police and Fire Commissioners of the City of Madison (PFC))

Chris P. Carbon: Chris Carbon is a lifelong “Madisonian”, having attended Madison West High School, as well as graduating from the UW-Madison with a Bachelor of Science degree. He has been involved in the fire and EMS services beginning in 1992, and has been with the City of Madison Fire Department since 1999 serving in the roles of Firefighter, Paramedic, Lieutenant, Training Officer, and has been heavily involved in community paramedicine. Chris is married with three school-aged children and is presently the Division Chief overseeing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Training and Logistics.

Chris P. Carbon (Board of Police and Fire Commissioners of the City of Madison (PFC))

Theodore D. Higgins: Ted Higgins, a Madison resident, is a 19-year veteran of the Madison Fire Department and currently serves as a Lieutenant and as a Principal Officer for the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 311. Higgins holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame; is a graduate of the Malcolm X College (Chicago) paramedicine program; and worked previously for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Chicago. Higgins leads a widerange of community outreach activities through his leadership with the Firefighters Local 311 Charitable Trust and has extensive experience building regional partnerships with twelve other Dane County Fire and EMS Departments in his executive leadership role with Local 311.

Theodore D. Higgins (Board of Police and Fire Commissioners of the City of Madison (PFC))

