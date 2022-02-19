Advertisement

Gableman wants to jail mayors again in elections probe

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway(WMTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former state Supreme Court justice leading a review of Wisconsin’s 2020 elections is changing course, saying he now wants to jail Madison and Green Bay’s mayors and other election officials if they don’t comply with his subpoenas.

Michael Gableman said last month he didn’t want to jail Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

But the Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday that Gableman filed a petition in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Friday asking the sheriff there to force Rhodes-Conway, Genrich, both cities’ clerks and Wisconsin Elections Commission Chairwoman Ann Jacobs if they won’t answer his questions and turn over records.

Rhodes-Conway told the newspaper that the investigation has “once again gone off the rails.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured
(FILE)
Madison, Dane Co. mask mandate to expire at the end of the month

Latest News

Johnny and Jordan Davis honored
Jockey names Johnny and Jordan Davis as brand ambassadors
Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting on Feb. 3, 2022.
No evidence suspect in officer-involved shooting had a weapon, Sheriff’s Office reveals
There is no evidence that the man shot by police during an officer-involved shooting in Madison...
No evidence suspect in officer-involved shooting had a weapon, Sheriff’s Office reveals
Smart Motors, a Madison car dealership, raised entry level wages within the last year,...
Wage hikes are expected this year, study finds, but other prices may go up too