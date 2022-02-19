Jockey names Johnny and Jordan Davis as brand ambassadors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clothing company Jockey says they have signed UW basketball stars/brothers Johnny and Jordan Davis to endorsement deals. The company made the announcement in a press release on Saturday.

The brothers from La Crosse are both sophomore guards on the Badger basketball team. Johnny Davis is having an impressive season on the court and is currently in the conversation to be named National Player of the Year.

“I am extremely proud to be an ambassador for Jockey, a Wisconsin-based, family-owned company,” said Johnny Davis in the release.

Last summer, the NCAA voted to allow college athletes to monetize themselves, meaning they were now permitted to make money off of their names and likeness. Before, the NCAA had strict rules against athletes having any kind of endorsement deals.

The Davis brothers will be a part of the company’s “Made in America” campaign. Jockey says the collection is made up of t-shirts and socks that are made with material from the United States.

“Johnny and Jordan are the essence of Wisconsin – they work hard to perfect their craft and make themselves better, both on and off the court; they value family; and care for others in the community,” said Chris Smith the chief brand officer for Jockey in the press release.

Jockey says their new campaign featuring the Davis brothers will officially launch on Sunday, February 20th. Jockey was founded in Wisconsin and is known for their socks, t-shirts, and underwear.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.