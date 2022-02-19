Madison man faces 7th OWI offense after calling police to thank them, alleged erratic driving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man faces his seventh operating while intoxicated offense after deputies say he called authorities, hung up on them and was later spotted driving erratically.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went Friday to the Magnuson Grand Hotel in the town of Blooming Grove for a disconnected 911 call.

The caller, Daniel Tesnow, called officers to thank them for their service and then hung up. When the dispatcher called to check on him, they said Tesnow became angry.

Deputies discovered when they arrived that the 47-year-old man had left the hotel in his car.

A citizen called police shortly later to report a possibly intoxicated driver at a gas station on US Highway 51 in the City of Stoughton. A deputy spotted the vehicle, which they observed driving erratically, near County Highway AB and almost colliding with a vehicle driving the opposite direction.

The deputy was able to stop Tesnow at County Highway AB and Stony Crest Road in the Town of Dunn. Officials took him into custody around 1:30 p.m. and booked him into the Dane Co. Jail for his seventh alleged OWI offense and eluding.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.