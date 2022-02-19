Advertisement

Madison man faces 7th OWI offense after calling police to thank them, alleged erratic driving

(Unsplash)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man faces his seventh operating while intoxicated offense after deputies say he called authorities, hung up on them and was later spotted driving erratically.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went Friday to the Magnuson Grand Hotel in the town of Blooming Grove for a disconnected 911 call.

The caller, Daniel Tesnow, called officers to thank them for their service and then hung up. When the dispatcher called to check on him, they said Tesnow became angry.

Deputies discovered when they arrived that the 47-year-old man had left the hotel in his car.

A citizen called police shortly later to report a possibly intoxicated driver at a gas station on US Highway 51 in the City of Stoughton. A deputy spotted the vehicle, which they observed driving erratically, near County Highway AB and almost colliding with a vehicle driving the opposite direction.

The deputy was able to stop Tesnow at County Highway AB and Stony Crest Road in the Town of Dunn. Officials took him into custody around 1:30 p.m. and booked him into the Dane Co. Jail for his seventh alleged OWI offense and eluding.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured
(FILE)
Madison, Dane Co. mask mandate to expire at the end of the month

Latest News

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus.
UW-Eau Claire student charged with damaging dorm basement
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
Chain reaction of rear-end crashes in Grant Co. starts with driver allegedly looking at phone
Johnny and Jordan Davis honored
Jockey names Johnny and Jordan Davis as brand ambassadors
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
Gableman wants to jail mayors again in elections probe