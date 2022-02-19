Advertisement

Multiple-vehicle crash near Wausau injures 10

Several people were injured in numerous multi-vehicle crashes during severe winter driving conditions along US 51 near Wausau(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a massive crash involving nearly 40 vehicles has left 10 people hurt.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday that the crash took place along U.S. Highway 51 near Wausau late Friday afternoon.

The State Patrol said nearly 39 vehicles were involved.

The patrol said high winds and snow created near white-out conditions.

The 10 people who were injured were transported to local hospitals. The patrol said the extent of their injuries was unknown.

The highway was closed in both directions for about four hours as workers cleared the wreckage.

