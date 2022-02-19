Omicron variant contributes to COVID-19 reinfections in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than half of COVID-19 reinfections in Dane County in the past 16 months occurred in January, new data from Public Health Madison and Dane County indicates.

PHMDC released its weekly data blog Thursday, showing 3,450 reinfections in Dane Co. from Oct. 2020 to January 2022. Around 57.6% (1,986) of those cases were reported in January.

Health officials explained that with the omicron variant’s ability to evade immunity from those who have had COVID-19 or been vaccinated against the virus, it would make sense that there would be a higher number of reinfections over the past few months when the strain had been most prevalent.

According to the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, 97% of cases tested for COVID-19 variants in January were identified as the omicron variant.

Reinfections of COVID-19 were shown to make up just over 3% of the total cases in Dane County over the past 16 months.

COVID-19 cases remain relatively low in Wisconsin

The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin keep going down, hitting 1,371 Friday, according to the Department of Health Services’ latest update.

Just one month ago, the seven-day rolling average stood at 16,837 cases. It’s worth noting though at this time, there was a data backlog that DHS was working to correct and resulted in an influx of cases.

DHS confirmed 1,298 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of cases to ever be reported in Wisconsin to 1,374,651.

DHS confirmed 12 deaths in Wisconsin within the last 30 days Friday. There have been 11,724 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations for the coronavirus are going down in all regions of the state, DHS reported this week, with a seven-day rolling average of 994 patients with COVID-19.

