DOT: Crash scene on Interstate 39/Highway 51 cleared

Several people were injured in numerous multi-vehicle crashes during severe winter driving...
Several people were injured in numerous multi-vehicle crashes during severe winter driving conditions along US 51 near Wausau(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s office says the scene of a crash on Interstate 39/Highway 51 near Wausau has now been cleared. It’s still urging extreme caution with high winds causing snow to blow and drive.

Wisconsin State Patrol reported approximately 40 vehicles were involved in a crash on the highway near Wausau Friday afternoon.

A Facebook post by State Patrol said the injured have been transported to local hospitals. The extent of the injuries or how many people were hurt is unknown at this time. Names involved in the crash have not been released.

To prevent vehicles from entering the highway, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office closed down parts of I-39/Hwy. 51.

The incidents remain under investigation by state, county, and local authorities.

Check 511 for the latest road conditions.

MULTI-VEHICLE CRASHES ON US 51 IN MARATHON COUNTY - Check 511wi.gov for latest travel conditions. WAUSAU POST – Several...

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Friday, February 18, 2022

UPDATE - I39 has been cleared. Please continue to use extreme caution when driving this evening. High winds and...

Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 18, 2022

