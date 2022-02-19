DOT: Crash scene on Interstate 39/Highway 51 cleared

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s office says the scene of a crash on Interstate 39/Highway 51 near Wausau has now been cleared. It’s still urging extreme caution with high winds causing snow to blow and drive.

Wisconsin State Patrol reported approximately 40 vehicles were involved in a crash on the highway near Wausau Friday afternoon.

A Facebook post by State Patrol said the injured have been transported to local hospitals. The extent of the injuries or how many people were hurt is unknown at this time. Names involved in the crash have not been released.

To prevent vehicles from entering the highway, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office closed down parts of I-39/Hwy. 51.

The incidents remain under investigation by state, county, and local authorities.

Check 511 for the latest road conditions.

