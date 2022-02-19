University of Wisconsin- La Crosse dedicating building to Lowe

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Center for the Arts will soon be named after Truman Lowe.

The release from UW-La Crosse notes Lowe graduated from the University in 1969. Lowe then went on to become a world-renowned artist and sculptor.

The University says in their release that Lowe will have his name added to the arts building after the UW System Board of Regents approved the dedication Feb. 10. UW- La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow proposed the idea in September. Chancellor Gow noted Lowe’s remarkable accomplishments as both an artist and educator. Chancellor Gow also noted the way Lowe helped advance public perception of Native American art and culture.

Lowe passed away in 2019 at the age of 75.

“During his life, Truman Lowe fully embodied the UWL spirit- striving for excellence, honoring one’s culture and heritage, and leaving the world a better place than we found it,” Chancellor Gow said. “I’m proud to call Truman Lowe an alumnus of our university. I hope seeing his name on the Center for the Arts will inspire future generations to learn about his legacy and work to create their own.”

You can read more about Lowe’s life and his accomplishments here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.