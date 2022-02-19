Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire student charged with damaging dorm basement

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus.
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus.(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — A UW-Eau Claire student faces felony charges after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a dorm basement.

Prosecutors charged 21-year-old Zachary Cunningham of New Richmond on Thursday with felony burglary and criminal damage to property.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported that the criminal complaint notes custodial staff discovered the damage on Feb. 2.

Several doors, a chair and two card swipe readers were damaged. Wiring had been ripped from the ceiling and insulation was scattered inside one room. Keys and a radio were missing from the custodians’ break room.

According to the complaint, Cunningham said he had been drinking that night and his “thinking skills . . . were not ideal.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured
(FILE)
Madison, Dane Co. mask mandate to expire at the end of the month

Latest News

Madison man faces 7th OWI offense after calling police to thank them, alleged erratic driving
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
Chain reaction of rear-end crashes in Grant Co. starts with driver allegedly looking at phone
Johnny and Jordan Davis honored
Jockey names Johnny and Jordan Davis as brand ambassadors
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
Gableman wants to jail mayors again in elections probe