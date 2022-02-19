Advertisement

Wage hikes are expected this year, study finds, but other prices may go up too

Smart Motors, a Madison car dealership, raised entry level wages within the last year,...
Smart Motors, a Madison car dealership, raised entry level wages within the last year, according to its HR director.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In response to a worker shortage, employers are planning to step up their wages, according to a survey released this week by the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.

After surveying more than 250 businesses of different sizes across the state, the WMC said at least eight in ten companies are planning to raise wages by 3 percent or more this year.

“This is the fastest that we have seen wages go up in recent memory, and it’s a testament to the fact that businesses are really struggling to hire right now,” Nick Novak, WMC spokesperson, said.

Novak said the pay bumps also reflect competition among employers.

“They are desperate for workers, and in some cases need to steal them away from other employers who are right down the street,” he said.

At Smart Motors, a Toyota dealership in Madison, HR Director Peter Graper said entry level jobs start at around $15 per hour, about $3 higher than what the wages were for the last decade.

“It’s hard to deny that when the market changed we had to change along with it, or we didn’t get applicants,” Graper said. “Moving our entry level wage up simply got us more applicants.”

While the wages are higher than before, Graper added his offers may not be enough.

“Maybe it was OK six months ago, but with prices increasing on everything, we may need to go higher. We see that as an evolution of wages, but that also means our prices increase, so it’s a two-edged sword,” he said.

According to Noah Williams, economics professor at UW-Madison, policymakers are fearing a “wage-price spiral.” Williams explained, if wages go up due to labor shortages or because workers are demanding more to keep up with increasing prices, the result could be more inflation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured

Latest News

Crash involving injuries closes all lanes on HWY 19 near Waunakee
Finalists announced for next City of Madison fire chief
MGN Online
Name released of man killed in Monroe fire
gavel generic
DOJ: Rock Co. man convicted of sex trafficking adults, minor struggling with using drugs