Active Stretch Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An active stretch of weather expected for the final week of February. After a sunny Saturday, a period of clouds will move in tonight along a warm front. This will lead to nearly steady temperatures this evening followed by climbing temperatures after midnight to around 30 by daybreak. Early sunshine Sunday will be replaced with afternoon cloud cover. Despite the lack of sunshine, temperatures will soar into the upper 40s and lower 50s. This will be accompanied with very gusty winds of 30-40 mph. The strongest winds will be through southeastern Wisconsin.

This will set the stage for a more significant weathermaker to welcome the new week. Temperatures will climb to the lower and middle 30s Monday as precipitation starts to overspread the area during the afternoon. This will likely be a wintry mix initially becoming more of an ice and sleet scenario by Monday night as temperatures fall off. This continues through Tuesday as a transition to snow takes over from north to south. At this point, it does look like there will be some type of wintry accumulation. Stay tuned for exact totals in the days ahead.

We will get a break from the wintry weather Wednesday, although don’t expect a ton of sunshine. Temperatures will be much colder with highs in the 20s and lows into the single digits. Another weathermaker moves in Thursday and Friday with a chance of snow across the area. This system has the potential to bring accumulations, but details will need to be ironed out through the week ahead.

