Advertisement

GOP voting changes set for approval by Wisconsin Legislature

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, left, R-Rochester, and Senate President Chris Kapenga, right,...
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, left, R-Rochester, and Senate President Chris Kapenga, right, R-Delafield, look at one another while listening to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers address a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature is preparing to pass a package of fast-tracked bills this week that will make it more difficult to vote in the presidential battleground state, election year measures that are all-but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The proposal are part of a nationwide effort by Republicans to reshape elections following President Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump, who has falsely claimed the election was stolen.

The Wisconsin Senate was taking up more than a dozen measures on Tuesday, with final passage in the Assembly expected on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
(FILE)
Madison, Dane Co. mask mandate to expire at the end of the month
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured

Latest News

project brave
Light after loss: Waunakee community comes together after mental illness, substance abuse deaths
Madison Fire and Police Departments manage gas leak on the east side
Madison Fire and Police Departments manage gas leak on the east side
Polar plunge raises money for Special Olympics athletes eager to compete
Polar plunge raises money for Special Olympics athletes eager to compete
Several people were injured in numerous multi-vehicle crashes during severe winter driving...
Multiple-vehicle crash near Wausau injures 10