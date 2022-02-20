Advertisement

Madison Fire and Police Departments manage gas leak on the east side

MPD said the leak happened in an old furniture store
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire and Police Departments responded to a gas leak at an empty building near the Princeton Club east location on Saturday afternoon.

As of 9 p.m. on Saturday, MFD said crews might be there for a few more hours and into Sunday morning.

The gas was turned off and first responders opened the building to let it ventilate.

Neighboring businesses were completely evacuated and ventilated.

The cause is unknown, but MFD said the call came in at 3 p.m. because someone smelled natural gas.

First responders used “Reverse 911″ and went door to door evacuating the Eagan Road block.

MPD was dispatched at 3:12 p.m. and Madison Firefighters arrived at 3:12 p.m.

MPD officers secured a wide radius around building to keep bystanders away while it aired out.

This is a developing story that NBC 15 will update when more information is available.

